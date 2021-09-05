Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $97,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $64.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

