Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $25,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

