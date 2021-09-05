Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. 524,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.93.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.