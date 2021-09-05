Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,828,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $199.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.90. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

