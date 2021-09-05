Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,902 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $30,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 246.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $212.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

