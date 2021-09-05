Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

