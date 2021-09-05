Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.18. 1,617,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

