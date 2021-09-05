Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,919,000 after purchasing an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,820,000 after purchasing an additional 502,900 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

