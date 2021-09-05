Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. 963,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,058. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.