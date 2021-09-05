Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Homrich & Berg’s 3rd Largest Position

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.9% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $295,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. 2,504,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,050. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

