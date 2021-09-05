Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.