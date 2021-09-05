Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $107.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

