Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

VBLT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

