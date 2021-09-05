VAULT Reaches One Day Volume of $2,798.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, VAULT has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $2,798.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00010503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,172 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

