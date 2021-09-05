VeChain Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $9.68 billion and $652.21 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015648 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002299 BTC.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

