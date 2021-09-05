Velas Trading Up 71.8% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $196.46 million and $1.92 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001527 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001500 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.