Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. Veles has a total market cap of $50,056.41 and $185.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veles has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,679.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.19 or 0.07699702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.00436828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $741.71 or 0.01435203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00141044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.14 or 0.00619461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.25 or 0.00608081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.00378202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,157 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

