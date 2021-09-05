Venus (XVS) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Venus has a total market cap of $418.89 million and approximately $53.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $37.83 or 0.00073057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,715.43 or 0.99875825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008485 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.00618774 BTC.

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,073,227 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

