Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $20.64 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $44.38 million and $93.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.64 or 0.00041169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.00837386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

