Verso Trading Down 6.4% This Week (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $160,653.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00216570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.19 or 0.07707826 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,651.79 or 0.99750423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.00970129 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

