Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Financial Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Versus Systems and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Support.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 45.16 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -8.13 Support.com $43.86 million 12.13 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

Support.com beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

