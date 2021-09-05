Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $37.19 million and $370,953.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.58 or 0.07841444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.83 or 0.00436231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.29 or 0.01419927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00139425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00648606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.94 or 0.00611877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.00382128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005911 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,644,397 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.