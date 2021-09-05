Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $198.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

