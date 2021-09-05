Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $43,261.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00449073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

