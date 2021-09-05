ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

