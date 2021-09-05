VIBE Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $8,312.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00798778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00046907 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

