Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.28 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,438,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

