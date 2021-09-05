Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Movado Group worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Movado Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $780.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

