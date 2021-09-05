Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

