Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,054 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

