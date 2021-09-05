Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) & PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Critical Contrast

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PayPoint alerts:

This table compares PayPoint and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPoint N/A N/A N/A Victrex N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PayPoint and Victrex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPoint $167.13 million 2.96 $28.17 million $0.29 25.00 Victrex $339.29 million 9.18 $69.15 million $0.96 37.49

Victrex has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint. PayPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Victrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PayPoint has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PayPoint and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 1 4 7 0 2.50

Victrex has a consensus target price of $36.32, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Victrex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than PayPoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Victrex beats PayPoint on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, a payment solution; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, convenience retailers, and business and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.