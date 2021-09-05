VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $20.81 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.88 or 0.00820213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047201 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

