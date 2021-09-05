Vidulum Market Capitalization Hits $224,370.59 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $224,370.59 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003571 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

