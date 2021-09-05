VIMworld (VEED) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and $81,810.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003179 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.