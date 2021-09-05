Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VWAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

