Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $69,932.79 and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

