Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.33 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.