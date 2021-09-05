Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $80.64 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00008458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.