W Green Pay Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 700.8% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $20,901.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00125253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00818866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047283 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

