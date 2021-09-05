Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $222.90 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $222.90 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00093938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00338667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.69 or 0.02453839 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,630,275 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.