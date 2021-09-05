Waves Enterprise Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $20.63 million and approximately $308,970.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.50 or 0.00160675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00205582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.04 or 0.07854012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,248.38 or 1.00291569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.05 or 0.00986085 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.