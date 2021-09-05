WAX Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, WAX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $629.30 million and $79.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,778,411,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,748,631,207 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.