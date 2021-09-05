WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Cap of $488.80 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $488.80 million and $59.23 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

