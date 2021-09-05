WELL (WELL) Market Cap Reaches $70.33 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $665,922.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00126399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00821097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047433 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

