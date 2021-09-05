Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $44.17. 21,715,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,811,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

