Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

LOW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.98. 2,260,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

