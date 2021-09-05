Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,425.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

