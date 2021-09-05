Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Broadcom by 21.0% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 22.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 100.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,255. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $343.48 and a one year high of $507.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

