Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 57,978 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.