Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. 13,847,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,507,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

